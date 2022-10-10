Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- Streets have reopened at the scene at a three-day long police investigation in Excelsior Springs, but the investigation will continue into the next working week.

Excelsior Springs police say “numerous items” were recovered from the home in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

Those items will be examined this week to determine if any other crime was committed, Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and support during the search warrant process - the roadways surrounding the residence have been re-opened,” Dull said.

A reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation was launched Friday after a woman began banging on doors just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning. She told neighbors and police she escaped a home where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted near Old Orchard Avenue and south Kimball Avenue.

Timothy Haslett Jr., who was taken into custody by police, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

