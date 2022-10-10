KC gas prices now firmly on the rise, up 14 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - After wavering back and forth in recent weeks, Kansas City area gas prices are now firmly on the way up, as they rose 14 cents in the past week.

An average gallon of gasoline in the metro now costs $3.39. That is 16 cents higher than a month ago, and 42 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that compiles gas prices from around the country.

That rise is on-par with the national trend, as gas costs nationwide rose 13.8 cents in the past week, and 22.5 cents in the past month. National gas prices are up 67 cents in the past year.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20 percent, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut.

“But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10 to 30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”

