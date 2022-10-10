Kansas sports betting generated $1.3M in revenue its first month, $130K for the state

KANSAS (KCTV) - Sports betting generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue its first month of being legal in Kansas, including $130,000 for the state, according to Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office.

Those revenues include $207,722 from FanDuel, $762,305 from Barstool Sports, and $326,147 from BetMGM, Caesar’s and PointsBet.

FanDuel has a partnership with the Kansas Star casino. Barstool Sports has a partnership with Hollywood Casino. BetMGM, Caesar’s and PointsBet have a partnership with Kansas Crossing. DraftKings has a partnership with Boot Hill casino.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” the governor said in a Monday morning statement. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

