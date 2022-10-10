Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Kansas sports betting generated $1.3M in revenue its first month, $130K for the state

Sports betting generic image.
Sports betting generic image.(KSLA)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS (KCTV) - Sports betting generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue its first month of being legal in Kansas, including $130,000 for the state, according to Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office.

Those revenues include $207,722 from FanDuel, $762,305 from Barstool Sports, and $326,147 from BetMGM, Caesar’s and PointsBet.

FanDuel has a partnership with the Kansas Star casino. Barstool Sports has a partnership with Hollywood Casino. BetMGM, Caesar’s and PointsBet have a partnership with Kansas Crossing. DraftKings has a partnership with Boot Hill casino.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” the governor said in a Monday morning statement. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image depicting rising gas prices
KC gas prices now firmly on the rise, up 14 cents in a week
Details on the game, weather and the history between these two franchises.
Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday Night Football, airing on KCTV5
Details on the game, weather and the history between these two franchises.
Everything you need to know for Chiefs vs. Raiders
A mobile 3D mammography coach has brought screening to women in the community for seven years...
How KC’s 3D mammogram bus screens for breast cancer on-the-go