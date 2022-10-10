Aging & Style
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of gorilla due to congestive heart failure

"Today, we share the heartbreaking news that 28-year-old Curtis was euthanized on Oct. 1 due to congestive heart failure," the Kansas City Zoo said in a post with this picture.(The Kansas City Zoo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning after they had to euthanize a gorilla due to congestive heart failure.

The gorilla, who was named Curtis, was 28 years old.

The KC Zoo posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

