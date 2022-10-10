Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving

By Morgan Mobley and Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving.

Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49.

Wilson was a father, husband, a brother and a son. He served in the Air Force and loved rock-n-roll, telling jokes and enjoying the little things in life.

But most of all, he adored his two little boys and his wife.

“It’s got his scene on it. It’s all I have,” said Stacie Wilson, his mother, referring to a T-shirt.

The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicates the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing the truck. Wilson was working a construction site overnight when a drunk driver plowed into him.

Trent Mitchell, 24, was booked into the Cass County Jail on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, driving while intoxicated and endangerment of a highway worker.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” Stacie said. “Never. I don’t know how to go on.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning...
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
Timothy Haslett, Jr. had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and...
Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first...
K-State climbs, KU remains steady in latest AP poll