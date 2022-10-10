How KC’s 3D mammogram bus screens for breast cancer on-the-go

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but statistics from Diagnostic Imaging Centers (DIC) show just 60 percent of eligible women in Kansas City get their annual mammograms.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Three-fourths of breast cancers occur without a family history of the disease.

DIC’s mobile 3D mammography coach has brought screening to women in the community for seven years now. It’s traveled more than 125,000 miles and performed more than 18,500 mammograms.

The American Cancer Society recommends women over the age of 40 get an annual mammogram. According to DIC, survival rates for breast cancer increase to 97-percent when the disease is caught in its early stages.

Upcoming events for October are listed below:

10/12: Complete Family Care in Lansing, KS

10/15: 8 a.m.-noon at River City Market

10/22: 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church

10/22: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Hope of Glory Church

10/29: 8 a.m.-noon at Impact Family Worship Center

10/29: 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Hope Church International

10/30: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at The National Golf Club

To schedule an appointment, call 913-344-9989 (KS) or 816-444-9989 (MO).

