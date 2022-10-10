Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night.

It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety.

It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for J.C. Harmon High School.

Multiple fights broke out in the gym. After that disruption, staff immediately began the dismissal process. Then, as students were leaving, gunfire erupted.

KCK Public Schools police said a single shot was fire outside in the parking lot. There were no injuries.

KCK police searched the area and were unable to find any suspects. They could not determine where the shot was fired.

“That is something that really messed me up and scared me because it was dark,” said Emma Jones, a student. “You didn’t know who was shooting or where they were shooting at.”

The school district sent out a letter to parents Sunday night, addressing the incident.

It said:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes...
Shawnee City Council to take stance on transgender sports
Investigators examined items Monday recovered from a home where a woman told police she escaped...
Excelsior Springs home at center of investigation is boarded up, fenced off
Multiple fights broke out in the gym, so staff immediately began the dismissal process. Then,...
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
A lot of the tailgaters at Arrowhead have been going to games for years… even decades! Tonight,...
From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for first Chiefs game
Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Gameday Blog: Chiefs host Raiders on Monday Night Football