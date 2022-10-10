Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night.

It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety.

It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for J.C. Harmon High School.

Multiple fights broke out in the gym. After that disruption, staff immediately began the dismissal process. Then, as students were leaving, gunfire erupted.

KCK Public Schools police said a single shot was fire outside in the parking lot. There were no injuries.

KCK police searched the area and were unable to find any suspects. They could not determine where the shot was fired.

“That is something that really messed me up and scared me because it was dark,” said Emma Jones, a student. “You didn’t know who was shooting or where they were shooting at.”

The school district sent out a letter to parents Sunday night, addressing the incident.

It said:

Dear Harmon Parents and Guardians, We have received questions today regarding an alleged incident that occurred last night following our school’s Homecoming Dance. I want to provide you with the most accurate information on what occurred. Several small altercations broke out at approximately 9:40 pm between some of our students as they were leaving the event. Staff immediately addressed the disruption and started the dismissal process. As the students exited the building, someone reported they heard gunfire outside in the parking lot. Our District campus police investigated the report along with support from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. There were no injuries, the area was secured, and all students were able to leave the premises safely. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority, and reports of any incidents or threats to our students, staff, or property are taken seriously. As a precautionary measure, we will have extra security on campus tomorrow morning as students arrive to school. We encourage anyone that has information to share with us on what occurred to please contact us or the police. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact my office at 913-627-7185. Thank you for your continued support, Jean Carter, Principal

