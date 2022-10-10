Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond

Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County.

The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in animals. It is similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment.

These phenomena are not restricted to fish but can occur in various animals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday Night Football, airing on KCTV5
"Today, we share the heartbreaking news that 28-year-old Curtis was euthanized on Oct. 1 due to...
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of gorilla due to congestive heart failure
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Sports betting generic image.
Kansas sports betting generated $1.3M in revenue its first month, $130K for the state