FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

By Erin Little
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday.

We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.

Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather at KCTV5 News.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

