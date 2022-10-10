FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday.

We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.

Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather at KCTV5 News.

