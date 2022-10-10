Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt.

Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.

Everyone made it out of the houses, and no one was hurt.

By the time crews were able to extinguish the flames, both homes sustained extensive damage and appear to be destroyed.

The Kansas City Fire Department has not yet determined a cause of the fire.

