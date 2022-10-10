Aging & Style
Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side

Everyone made it out safely in an early morning house fire that destroyed two homes on Kansas City's east side.(KCTV5 News)
Everyone made it out safely in an early morning house fire that destroyed two homes on Kansas City's east side.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt.

Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.

Everyone made it out of the houses, and no one was hurt.

By the time crews were able to extinguish the flames, both homes sustained extensive damage and appear to be destroyed.

The Kansas City Fire Department has not yet determined a cause of the fire.

