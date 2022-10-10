Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday Night Football, airing on KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re hours from kickoff, but we want to make sure you get to where you need to go if you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium Monday night for the Chiefs game against the Raiders.

Parking gates open at 2:30 p.m., and the stadium gates open at 5 p.m., with kickoff set for 7:15 pm.

Grammy-winning artist Erica Campbell will sing the national anthem as the Overland Park Police Department presents colors.

With this being the Chiefs’ Crucial Catch game, there will be an “I Cheer For” moment after the first quarter. At halftime, there will be a tribute recognizing seven survivors and their doctors from the University of Kansas Health System, each representing all seven of the screenable cancers.

This week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree is Jolene Gewin. She’s a retired educator who taught for 28 years in St. Joseph and is a breast cancer survivor herself. She was diagnosed with a rare form of it in 2008.

It’s Red Monday but we expect to see a whole lot of pink today.

THE RIVALRY

We have seen from the Raiders’ organization attempts to ignite a fire within themselves against Super Bowl contenders on the field, or around the stadium.

It wasn’t so pleasant for them when the clock hit zero last year.

So, in 2020 the Raiders got the win here in Kansas City and decided to take a victory lap around the stadium. It was a big win for them, their first win in KC since 2012, but the Chiefs and Head Coach Andy Reid didn’t appreciate the boasting.

In 2021, the Raiders gathered on the logo before the game led by then Raiders Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue sharing some choice words with the Chiefs players.

Fast forward to game-time, and the Chiefs scored on the first play from scrimmage after recovering a fumble before going out to blow them out. The Chiefs won 48-9, showing who leads the AFC West still. The team then followed the blowout win by playing “Wheels on the Bus” over the stadium’s public address system.

Monday’s game will be the 127th meeting against the Raiders with the Chiefs leading the series 70-54-2 all-time. This will be the first time the two have faced offs on Monday Night Football in Kansas City since 1992.

