Aging & Style: Fall travel surge still possible despite higher prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fall travel season is in full swing.

A new survey finds soaring inflation and recession fears won’t disrupt your travel plans, either.

In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long looks at what you can expect as the industry recovers from disruptions caused by Hurricane Ian and a chaotic summer travel surge.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.