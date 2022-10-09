Starbucks workers in Independence holding strike Sunday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Workers at the Starbucks located on 39th and Arrowhead in Independence, Missouri, shut down the location Sunday due to an unfair labor practices strike according to Workers United Organizer Mari Orrego.

The picket began at 9 a.m. and Orrego said it would go until 1 p.m.

According to Orrego, workers are participating in the strike after a prominent union organizer was fired after an alleged unjust investigation instigated by Starbucks.

In late September, Starbucks said it wanted to start contract negotiations at the hundreds of stores that have voted to unionize.

