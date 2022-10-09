Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Starbucks workers in Independence holding strike Sunday

Starbucks workers at an Independence store shut it down Sunday with an unfair labor practices...
Starbucks workers at an Independence store shut it down Sunday with an unfair labor practices strike.(KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Workers at the Starbucks located on 39th and Arrowhead in Independence, Missouri, shut down the location Sunday due to an unfair labor practices strike according to Workers United Organizer Mari Orrego.

The picket began at 9 a.m. and Orrego said it would go until 1 p.m.

According to Orrego, workers are participating in the strike after a prominent union organizer was fired after an alleged unjust investigation instigated by Starbucks.

In late September, Starbucks said it wanted to start contract negotiations at the hundreds of stores that have voted to unionize.

READ MORE: Workers protest closure of Starbucks location at Plaza

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween is almost here and Overland Park was rated highly in a recent study of the country's...
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
Together on Siloam Mountain, at the foot of the cross stood dozens praying for their city.
Residents gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes