Residents gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) -- Together on Siloam Mountain, at the foot of the cross stood dozens praying for their city.

“We all want to see healing, we all want to see hope in our town, and we believe Jesus is the reason for that,” said resident, Sherie Renne.

In the last week alone, Excelsior Springs has dealt with a lot from the shooting of an officer to learning a man in their community is charged with kidnapping and rape.

“There are problems and challenges in life that go beyond our ability to fix. but we have hope that God can fix those for us,” said Pastor Doug Richey.

Renne told KCTV5 her husband is a police officer in Excelsior Springs. So, it’s important to her that all first responders know they have people to lean on when things get hard.

“They’re working so hard right now. and so this is again just another way we can show them as a greater community that we support them, we love them and we’re covering them in prayer,” Rennes said.

Overall, they have hope that brighter days are ahead for Excelsior Springs.

