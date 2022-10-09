Aging & Style
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

Halloween is almost here and Overland Park was rated highly in a recent study of the country's...
Halloween is almost here and Overland Park was rated highly in a recent study of the country's safest cities to trick-or-treat in.(Pexels via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating.

A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.

The study touted a low number of registered sex offenders -- 67 per 100,000 -- and 1.04 average annual pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 as reasons for the high ranking.

The safest city according to the study was Gilbert, Arizona.

