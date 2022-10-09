Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red truck merged into Riggs’ lane. After merging onto the shoulder to avoid a collision with the truck, the report indicates Riggs lost control of the motorcycle in the loose gravel and grassy gore area.

Riggs’ motorcycle overturned and came to rest at Renner on the eastbound ramp. The 63-year-old was ejected from his motorcycle and taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center after suffering suspected serious injuries. According to the report, Riggs was wearing a helmet.

The unidentified red truck continued eastbound without stopping. Kansas Highway Patrol said the exact make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

