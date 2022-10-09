Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

K-State climbs, KU remains steady in latest AP poll

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first...
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a road win over Iowa State, the Kansas State Wildcats moved up to 17 in the latest Associated Press poll, three spots above KSU’s previous ranking.

The Kansas Jayhawks -- ranked for the first time since 2009 last week -- remained in the poll following a 38-31 loss to TCU. Lance Leipold’s 5-1 Jayhawks did not move in the poll, remaining the 19th-ranked team. KU lost quarterback Jalon Daniels to a right shoulder injury just moments before halftime. Daniels was replaced by Jason Bean, who became the first Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing in 2008 to throw for four touchdowns in a half.

READ MORE: K-State survives Iowa State, wins 10-9 on the road

TCU, who beat Kansas and is 5-0, is ranked 13th.

KU travels to Norman to take on the Sooners next Saturday at 11 a.m. Kansas State is on a bye week before they’ll take on TCU in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starbucks workers at an Independence store shut it down Sunday with an unfair labor practices...
Starbucks workers in Independence holding strike Sunday
Halloween is almost here and Overland Park was rated highly in a recent study of the country's...
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries