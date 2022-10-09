K-State climbs, KU remains steady in latest AP poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a road win over Iowa State, the Kansas State Wildcats moved up to 17 in the latest Associated Press poll, three spots above KSU’s previous ranking.

The Kansas Jayhawks -- ranked for the first time since 2009 last week -- remained in the poll following a 38-31 loss to TCU. Lance Leipold’s 5-1 Jayhawks did not move in the poll, remaining the 19th-ranked team. KU lost quarterback Jalon Daniels to a right shoulder injury just moments before halftime. Daniels was replaced by Jason Bean, who became the first Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing in 2008 to throw for four touchdowns in a half.

TCU, who beat Kansas and is 5-0, is ranked 13th.

KU travels to Norman to take on the Sooners next Saturday at 11 a.m. Kansas State is on a bye week before they’ll take on TCU in Fort Worth.

