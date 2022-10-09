FORECAST: Sunny and warm Sunday brings highs in the mid-70s

Sunny skies and a bit warmer today. With a stiff west to southwest wind, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

We’ll continue to see warmer-than-normal temperatures from Monday into Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If your plans take you to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night it will be pleasant for tailgating and during the game. Temperatures will be closer to 70 degrees at kickoff before falling into the 60s by halftime.

Tuesday scattered showers will be possible early on in the day which might impact your morning drive, then a cold front will swing through later on in the evening. We could see a few thunderstorms develop but only an isolated strong storm will be possible. After that, up and down temperatures are expected through the rest of the week as we stay dry into the upcoming weekend.

