FORECAST: Sunday will be warmer as temperatures reach the mid-70s

Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping...
Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s.

Sunday afternoon will feature westerly winds and plenty of sunshine which will help send the temperatures into the middle 70s.

We’ll continue to get a little warmer by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s close to 80 degrees.

A disturbance from our south will bring scattered showers to the area early Tuesday but should come to an end through the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, another system will come in from the north bringing another round of rain and a few rumbles of thunder very early on Wednesday. Rain should clear by the late morning with dry and cooler conditions expected by the end of the week.

