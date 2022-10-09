Cardinals get swept by Phillies in Wild Card Series

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night with a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

The Phillies swept the Cardinals in the best-of-three series to advance to the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss in game 1 after carrying a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning. Now, the loss Saturday not only marks the end of the season but the end of the era of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols in the Major Leagues. Both future Hall of Famers announced their retirement prior to the 2022 season.

The Phillies struck first in Game 2 with a Bryce Harper solo home run to right field in the second inning against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol pulled Mikolas in the fifth inning with runners at the corners.

Kyle Schwarber’s sacrifice fly that inning gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead, which was enough to give Philadelphia a Wild Card Series win.

