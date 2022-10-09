Aging & Style
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz and Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged with felony leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and felony driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with careless and imprudent driving involving accident, endangerment of a highway worker, not wearing a seatbelt and not having insurance.

The arrest comes after 35-year-old Jonathon Wilson of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on northbound I-49 at 169.6 mile marker. MSHP crash reports said the driver -- the unidentified -- had fled the scene on foot after crashing a 2010 Ford F150. The crash occurred at 1:31 a.m.

READ MORE: Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees scene on foot

Mitchell is being held by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as we gather information.

