Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged with felony leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and felony driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with careless and imprudent driving involving accident, endangerment of a highway worker, not wearing a seatbelt and not having insurance.

The arrest comes after 35-year-old Jonathon Wilson of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on northbound I-49 at 169.6 mile marker. MSHP crash reports said the driver -- the unidentified -- had fled the scene on foot after crashing a 2010 Ford F150. The crash occurred at 1:31 a.m.

Mitchell is being held by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as we gather information.

