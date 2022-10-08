Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas.

A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.

No suspects had been taken into custody.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

