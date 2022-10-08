Tonganoxie police ask help with locating 6-year-old child
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie.
The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police.
He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. He has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs around 45 pounds.
If you see him, please call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.