Tonganoxie police ask help with locating 6-year-old child

The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police.(Tonganoxie Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie.

The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police.

He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. He has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs around 45 pounds.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately.

