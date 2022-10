LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - College GameDay is in Lawrence for a football game for the first time in the show’s history. Follow along here for updates on the show and the scene in Lawrence ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ matchup with No. 17 TCU.

As far as the eye can see… pic.twitter.com/AdwhslV4NF — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 8, 2022

Hungry for more.



🎬 Hype vs. TCU pic.twitter.com/61ln6FKu08 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 8, 2022

About to be epic. pic.twitter.com/OqPRqMkuBq — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 7, 2022

KU students are NOT playing around! They’re already camping out for @CollegeGameDay and tomorrow’s showdown against TCU!



And of course, it’s on one of the coldest night of the week 🥶 pic.twitter.com/qBFtDL1kVu — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) October 8, 2022

First time on the Gameday set since 2007. Great to catch up with one of the all-time great pros ⁦@ReceDavis⁩ ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/eL7UnUXuNS — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) October 7, 2022

ESPN and the University of Kansas has revealed Rob Riggle as the celebrity guest picker for the show’s Saturday appearance in Lawrence. https://t.co/VYcTezEOHV — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) October 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.