Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Updated Saturday, October 8: Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified the deputy killed in a crash near Maize Friday night as 22-year-old Sidnee Carter.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Carter served the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one and a half years at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February 2022. Deputy Carter graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy on July 21, 2022.

Donations to the family can be made on the Honore Adversis Foundation website, www.honorduringadversity.org.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy died from her injuries in a Friday night crash near 29th Street North and 135th West, near the Maize city limits in the county, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed.

A second person suffered serious injuries in the crash, reported about 9:30 p.m. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter provided a briefing at the scene but indicated further information will follow Saturday.

The sheriff said a little before 9:30 p.m., the deputy was driving south on 135th Street West and crashed with a vehicle going west on 29th Street. As of late Friday night, the investigation to determine what led up to the crash continued. An ambulance took the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital, the sheriff confirmed.

Easter said north and southbound lanes at the intersection of 29th North and 135th West don’t have stop signs, but there are stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic.

