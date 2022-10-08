Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped...
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College GameDay's set in Lawrence will be at The Hill.
Sights and sounds of College GameDay in Lawrence
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
A crash in a construction zone on I-49 killed a construction worker early Saturday morning.
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
College GameDay in Lawrence
Lawrence prepares for College GameDay on The Hill