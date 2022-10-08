Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
According to police, the driver of the SUV -- 75-year-old Larry J. Holly -- was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
