Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Man stabs brother following argument over sandwich

police lights
police lights(wluc)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man stabbed his brother Saturday over an argument concerning sandwiches, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stabbing happened in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that two brothers had an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.

The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

An argument occurred between them concerning one eating the other’s sandwich.

The suspect is in police custody.

Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County