KU QB Jalon Daniels injured prior to halftime; Jayhawks trail Horned Frogs 10-3 at break

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was injured with less than a minute before halftime of KU’s game with No. 17 TCU.

Daniels was injured as he rolled to his right on a third-and-6 just prior to halftime. Unable to find a pass-catcher open, a TCU defender tripped him up and landed on him. Trainers appeared to attend to his right shoulder, the same one he throws the football with.

The Lawndale, California, native had thrown for 89 yards and ran for six in the first half. Daniels fumbled at the TCU 1-yard line late in the second quarter with the Jayhawks trailing 3-0.

No. 19 KU trails No. 17 TCU, 10-3 at halftime. TCU took a 10-0 lead shortly after the Daniels fumble with a 99-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard Kendre Miller touchdown run.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.