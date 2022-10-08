Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KU QB Jalon Daniels injured prior to halftime; Jayhawks trail Horned Frogs 10-3 at break

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was injured with less than a minute before halftime of KU’s game with No. 17 TCU.

Daniels was injured as he rolled to his right on a third-and-6 just prior to halftime. Unable to find a pass-catcher open, a TCU defender tripped him up and landed on him. Trainers appeared to attend to his right shoulder, the same one he throws the football with.

The Lawndale, California, native had thrown for 89 yards and ran for six in the first half. Daniels fumbled at the TCU 1-yard line late in the second quarter with the Jayhawks trailing 3-0.

No. 19 KU trails No. 17 TCU, 10-3 at halftime. TCU took a 10-0 lead shortly after the Daniels fumble with a 99-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard Kendre Miller touchdown run.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammate Tommy Townsend (5) after...
Chiefs rule out Harrison Butker for Monday’s game against Las Vegas
College GameDay's set in Lawrence will be at The Hill.
Sights and sounds of College GameDay in Lawrence
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in battle of unbeatens
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis celebrates after making a 41-yard field goal during the...
Mizzou, Florida looking for 1st victory in conference play