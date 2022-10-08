KCFD ‘shocked’ at shooting death of off-duty firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department has identified one of their firefighters, killed while off-duty in a shooting.

Anthony “Tony” Santi had been with the department since 2011. He was 41 years old.

“With heavy hearts, KCFD is announcing the passing of Firefighter Anthony “Tony” Santi while off duty on October 6, 2022,” the fire department stated. “Tony started his career with KCFD in 2011. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Santi died in a shooting Thursday afternoon outside the Road Star gas station, at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

Federal charging documents for Ja’Von Taylor stated surveillance video showed Taylor and a victim, later identified as Santi, fighting over a firearm Taylor was holding outside the gas station.

The gun had an extended magazine, federal prosecutors stated.

A woman who was a passenger with Taylor got a hold of the firearm and fired a round, apparently shooting Santi in the back. He died from his injuries.

A probable cause document stated Taylor is a convicted felon out of Missouri for first-degree robbery.

“As a close-knit organization, we are shocked by yesterday’s tragic loss of FF Santi, and my deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” Fire Chief Donna Lake stated. “KCFD is used to responding to these events and it is difficult to imagine the death of one of our own in such a way. We are fortunate as a fire department to have our 42Cares program as a mechanism for our employees to deal with this sudden loss of Tony.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

