Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Jayhawks outdueled by Horned Frogs, lose 38-31

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is sacked by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is sacked by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Without star quarterback Jalon Daniels for the entirety of the second half, Kansas lost to TCU in a back-and-forth contest, 38-31. A last-ditch effort to tie the game was unsuccessful, as a pass intended for Lawrence Arnold fell incomplete on fourth-and-9 with 37 seconds remaining.

TCU took its final lead of the contest when its star quarterback Max Duggan completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnson.

The Jayhawks replaced Daniels -- who left the game in the final minute of the second quarter when a TCU defender landed on his shoulder -- with former North Texas transfer Jason Bean, who threw four second-half touchdown passes to keep the Jayhawks competitive.

Bean became the first Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing in 2008 to throw for four touchdowns in one half of play. He finished completing 16 of his 24 passes for 262 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Kansas made multiple costly mistakes in the loss. Daniels fumbled on the TCU 1-yard line reaching for the end zone on a second down run. Bean threw an interception in Kansas territory on an errant checkdown pass on third-and-21. And kicker Jacob Borcila missed a 31-yard field goal attempt with 8:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

All of the mistakes added up to the first loss of the season of Kansas’ 2022 season.

With the loss, Kansas falls to 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) on the season. The Jayhawks travel to Norman next weekend to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammate Tommy Townsend (5) after...
Chiefs rule out Harrison Butker for Monday’s game against Las Vegas
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
KU QB Jalon Daniels injured prior to halftime; Jayhawks trail Horned Frogs 10-3 at break
College GameDay's set in Lawrence will be at The Hill.
Sights and sounds of College GameDay in Lawrence
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in battle of unbeatens