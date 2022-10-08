Jayhawks outdueled by Horned Frogs, lose 38-31

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Without star quarterback Jalon Daniels for the entirety of the second half, Kansas lost to TCU in a back-and-forth contest, 38-31. A last-ditch effort to tie the game was unsuccessful, as a pass intended for Lawrence Arnold fell incomplete on fourth-and-9 with 37 seconds remaining.

TCU took its final lead of the contest when its star quarterback Max Duggan completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnson.

The Jayhawks replaced Daniels -- who left the game in the final minute of the second quarter when a TCU defender landed on his shoulder -- with former North Texas transfer Jason Bean, who threw four second-half touchdown passes to keep the Jayhawks competitive.

Bean became the first Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing in 2008 to throw for four touchdowns in one half of play. He finished completing 16 of his 24 passes for 262 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Kansas made multiple costly mistakes in the loss. Daniels fumbled on the TCU 1-yard line reaching for the end zone on a second down run. Bean threw an interception in Kansas territory on an errant checkdown pass on third-and-21. And kicker Jacob Borcila missed a 31-yard field goal attempt with 8:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

All of the mistakes added up to the first loss of the season of Kansas’ 2022 season.

With the loss, Kansas falls to 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) on the season. The Jayhawks travel to Norman next weekend to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12).

