Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says the 90-year-old Dooley was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
A woman reported to police Friday morning that she had been held against her will and sexually...
Police: Investigation in Excelsior Springs still active, no new information released
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills