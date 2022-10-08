FORECAST: Frost advisories expire Saturday morning as weather warms up for Sunday

Any frost advisories or freeze warnings still in effect Saturday morning will expire by 9:00 a.m. Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid-60s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Winds will turn from the west and southwest by the evening and overnight hours holding temperatures in the low to mid-40s overnight. This will be the beginning of a warming trend with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday features plenty of sunshine and highs back near 80 degrees for some communities. Active weather returns by Tuesday with scattered showers possible early. We’ll see a break in the rainfall late Tuesday before another wave returns on Wednesday. After that temperatures will cool down again with highs in the 60s late in the week.

