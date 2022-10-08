Aging & Style
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, fleas on foot

A crash in a construction zone on I-49 killed a construction worker early Saturday morning.
A crash in a construction zone on I-49 killed a construction worker early Saturday morning.(KC Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.

The crash occurred at 1:31 a.m. The construction worker killed by the truck was 35-year-old Jonathon Wilson, of Kansas City, Missouri. Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:58 a.m. by a Western Peculiar Fire District worker.

The crash area was closed to traffic for more than five hours Saturday morning, with the road re-opening shortly after 7 a.m.

This is an ongoing story. KCTV5 will update it when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

