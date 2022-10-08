Dozens of Jayhawk fans camp out to be first in line for College GameDay

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Under the night sky and in the cold air, Jayhawks fans are stretched out and waiting up for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Seeing the Jayhawks have success on the gridiron is new for many students, especially freshmen.

“We’re kind of an anomaly here because, I mean, everyone’s been telling us we’ve been bad for the last couple years, but we’ve known nothing but undefeated,” said Garrett Myers.

Whether you’re a young Jayhawk or have been around a while, the consensus is the same about Saturday’s TCU showdown.

“I think everybody’s going to be hype and ready to see the team win,” said sophomore, Brooke Peters.

The ESPN action starts Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. with SportsCenter, College GameDay is at 8 a.m. and the game kicks off at 11 a.m.

