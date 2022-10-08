Aging & Style
Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!

------

A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie.

The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police.

He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. He has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs around 45 pounds.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately.

