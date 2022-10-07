Two adults charged in 2021 fire that killed 3 children

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two adults have been charged in connected with the death of three children following a fire in Kansas City’s northland in July 2021.

David Hardy, 37, and Elizabeth Kennison, 39, were each charged. Hardy, of Belton, Missouri, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. Kennison, a native of Parkville, Missouri, was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment for leaving the children with Hardy while aware that he possessed methamphetamine.

“This is a terribly tragic case where three children are dead as a result of a house fire,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “We do not believe either of these people set that fire, and they certainly didn’t want these children to die. However, we allege known and ongoing meth use endangered these children.”

The Kansas City Police Department identified the three victims of the house fire as Maxwell Hardy, 3; Achilles Hardy, 4; and Chace Freeman, 10. According to court documents, the three children were killed as a result of a house fire on North Avalon Street that started at 11 a.m. on July 14, 2021.

Police said David Hardy was at the house at the time of the fire, while Kennison was not. Hardy was the father of Maxwell and Achilles Hardy, and Kennison was the mother of Chace Freeman.

A child forensic interviewer interviewed another child that survived the fire. That child, according to the interviewer, said she saw David Hardy using drugs and falling asleep while supervising the three and four-year-old children.

Court documents indicate that investigators with the Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Squad found drug paraphernalia and a bag containing a substance that tested positive for meth in the home. Documents also allege that Kennison had admitted using meth and knowing that David Hardy used meth while children were present in the home.

Hardy is charged with three counts of felony child endangerment. He was arrested Friday Oct. 7, 2022, and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. Kennison is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

