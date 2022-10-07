Aging & Style
Rob Riggle named guest picker for KU College GameDay appearance

Rob Riggle will serve as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday in Lawrence.
Rob Riggle will serve as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday in Lawrence.(KU_Football/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - ESPN and the University of Kansas has revealed Rob Riggle as the celebrity guest picker for the show’s Saturday appearance in Lawrence.

READ MORE: Everything to know about ESPN’s presence in Lawrence this weekend

Riggle grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1992. The Jayhawks are 5-0 and the 19th-ranked team in the latest AP poll, the first they’ve appeared in since 2009. KU matches up with No. 17 TCU on Saturday at 11 a.m.

His appearance comes on an important weekend for KU. The University and athletic director Travis Goff announced Friday plans for a stadium renovation project that will begin in 2023.

