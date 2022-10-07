Parson says he will not issue blanket pardon for marijuana offenses

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he will not issue pardons for marijuana offenses despite a push from the president for governors to do so. Yesterday President Joe Biden announced a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

In a statement, Parson’s office indicated it would be handled on a case-by-case basis, saying the governor “has used his state constitutional authority to grant pardons to individuals who demonstrate a changed lifestyle, commitment to rehabilitation, contrition and contribution to their communities - rather than as a blanket approach to undermine existing law.”

Under Missouri law, anyone seeking clemency must apply to the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole, which makes recommendations to the governor.

