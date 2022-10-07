Paola man sentenced to more than 5 years for indecent liberties and aggravated battery

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola man was sentenced to more than five years for crimes stemming from a July 2019 arrest by the Lansing Police Department.

Benjamin Allen, a 28-year-old from Paola, was arrested July 30, 2019, after being seen with a minor female at a park in Lansing, Kansas. Allen was sentenced Friday to 64 months for the crime of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Aggravated Battery.

Following an investigation, it was found that Allen and the minor did not know one another but had met on social media prior to the crime. Victims approved the conviction and sentencing, which allowed the child to avoid having to testify.

“We are grateful for this resolution,” said Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson. “All victims and witnesses, including children, are Constitutionally required to testify in front of their accusers. There is irreparable psychological trauma that happens to all victims in these crimes. We do our best to respect the wishes of the victim and their family, but also the need for justice.”

