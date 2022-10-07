Metro football scores for Oct. 7
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Metro football games around Kansas City continue Friday night. Here are matchups on both sides of the border. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Kansas
- Blue Valley North at Blue Valley
- Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley Northwest
- Lawrence at Gardner-Edgerton
- Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West
- St. James Academy at Blue Valley West
- St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege
- Tonganoxie at Louisburg
- Olathe East at Olathe West
- Piper at DeSoto
- Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence Free State
- Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest
Missouri
- Belton at Platte County
- Game can be watched on YouTube at PCR3 Activities
- Blue Springs at Rockhurst
- Columbia Hickman at Grain Valley
- Lee’s Summit at Park Hill
- Game can be watched on YouTube at Trojan TV News
- Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
- Game can be watched on YouTube at KLHS TV
- Liberty North at Blue Springs South
- North Kansas City at Oak Park
- Game can be watched on Spectrum Sports
- Odessa at Center
- Park Hill South at Staley
- Game can be watched on YouTube at N2Sports Staley
- Raymore-Peculiar at Lees Summit West
- Game can be watched on YouTube at 810Varsity
- Raytown South at Kearney
- Game can be watched on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network
- Smithville at Winnetonka
- Basehor-Linwood at Lansing
- Fort Osage at Truman
- St. Joseph Benton at St. Pius X
- William Chrisman at Raytown
- East at Pembroke Hill
- Lincoln College Prep at Oak Grove
