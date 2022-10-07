Metro football scores for Oct. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Metro football games around Kansas City continue Friday night. Here are matchups on both sides of the border. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Kansas

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley

Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley Northwest

Lawrence at Gardner-Edgerton

Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West

St. James Academy at Blue Valley West

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege

Tonganoxie at Louisburg

Olathe East at Olathe West

Piper at DeSoto

Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence Free State

Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest

Missouri

Belton at Platte County Game can be watched on YouTube at PCR3 Activities

Blue Springs at Rockhurst

Columbia Hickman at Grain Valley

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill Game can be watched on YouTube at Trojan TV News

Lee’s Summit North at Liberty Game can be watched on YouTube at KLHS TV

Liberty North at Blue Springs South

North Kansas City at Oak Park Game can be watched on Spectrum Sports

Odessa at Center

Park Hill South at Staley Game can be watched on YouTube at N2Sports Staley

Raymore-Peculiar at Lees Summit West Game can be watched on YouTube at 810Varsity

Raytown South at Kearney Game can be watched on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network

Smithville at Winnetonka

Basehor-Linwood at Lansing

Fort Osage at Truman

St. Joseph Benton at St. Pius X

William Chrisman at Raytown

East at Pembroke Hill

Lincoln College Prep at Oak Grove

