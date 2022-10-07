Aging & Style
Metro football scores for Oct. 7

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Metro football games around Kansas City continue Friday night. Here are matchups on both sides of the border. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Kansas

  • Blue Valley North at Blue Valley
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley Northwest
  • Lawrence at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West
  • St. James Academy at Blue Valley West
  • St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege
  • Tonganoxie at Louisburg
  • Olathe East at Olathe West
  • Piper at DeSoto
  • Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence Free State
  • Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest

Missouri

  • Belton at Platte County
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at PCR3 Activities
  • Blue Springs at Rockhurst
  • Columbia Hickman at Grain Valley
  • Lee’s Summit at Park Hill
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at Trojan TV News
  • Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at KLHS TV
  • Liberty North at Blue Springs South
  • North Kansas City at Oak Park
    • Game can be watched on Spectrum Sports
  • Odessa at Center
  • Park Hill South at Staley
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at N2Sports Staley
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Lees Summit West
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at 810Varsity
  • Raytown South at Kearney
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network
  • Smithville at Winnetonka
  • Basehor-Linwood at Lansing
  • Fort Osage at Truman
  • St. Joseph Benton at St. Pius X
  • William Chrisman at Raytown
  • East at Pembroke Hill
  • Lincoln College Prep at Oak Grove

