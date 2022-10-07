Aging & Style
Man and woman killed outside Kansas City home; police offer $25,000 reward

By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man and woman outside of a Kansas City home early Friday morning on the south side.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to 67th Street and South Benton Avenue in regards to an armed person at that location. When they arrived, they found a man and woman outside the home unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed the area for eyewitnesses and processed the area for evidence. There is currently no information on a suspect, and police are offering a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information should call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

