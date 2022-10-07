Lawrence Police Department to expand school resource officer program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department announced Friday it will expand its school resource officer program in partnership with Lawrence Public Schools.

The changes will now have an officer assigned to each middle and high school in the city every day, adding two officers to the existing four.

“I know the SRO’s positively influence kids,” said Lieutenant Myrone Grady, who used to be an SRO. “Adding an officer who is solely dedicated to each middle school where mentoring impacts outcomes.”

LKPD’s partnership with Lawrence Public Schools now includes Lawrence High School, Free State High School, Billy Mills Middle School, Southwest Middle School, West Middle School and Liberty Memorial Central Middle School; the last two of which newly-assigned officers Lindsay Bishop and Dean Kemppainen will be assigned.

