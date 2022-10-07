KC Oktoberfest pours off Friday at Crown Center, goes into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s largest Oktoberfest celebration, KC Oktoberfest from Kansas City Bier Company, returns Friday.

The festival drew more than 12,000 attendees to Crown Center in 2021, and organizers expect more this year.

Modeled after the traditional Munich Oktoberfest in Germany, KC Oktoberfest will feature German-style bier from KC Bier Co., food vendors, German musicians, local entertainers and musicians, a children’s game area with inflatables and crafts, shopping, Best-Dressed Bavarian and Masskrugstemmen competitions, and more.

People will experience live music, Bavarian-style food, family-friendly activities, games and competitions, and more. KC Oktoberfest tickets can be purchased at kcoktoberfest.com and are offered in a variety of options including general admission, VIP, and reserved seating. Advance prices are valid through 4:00PM on October 7th.

General Admission: $12 single-day admission for Friday, Oct. 7th or Saturday, Oct. 8th. Price will increase to $15 on October 7th at the gate. Special VIP Pass are sold out. Main Tent Reserved Tables: Ticket includes all-day admission for (6) guests Friday, Oct. 7th or Saturday, Oct. 8th , are sold out.

In addition to the expansive festival grounds, bench-style seating for more than 1,800 attendees will be available under the Crown Center terrace tent and a second German Bierhalle-style tent. Key details on each are listed below, with full details available at www.kcoktoberfest.com .

Eleven different music and entertainment groups including Polka on Steroids, Die Schlauberger, and Uber Cool will perform music, dancing, and more throughout the festival’s two day span. New this year is the Glockenspiel performance, which will happen near the food court every hour, mimicking the famous Glockenspiel clock in Germany.

Traditional Bavarian-style Oktoberfest food specialties including KC Bier Co. Bavarian pretzels, sausages, bierocks, bier cheese soup, to festival favorites including cotton candy, funnel cakes, kettle corn, nuts and more.

Food vendors include Muffin Top Bakery, Want Bierocks, Coach’s, Burnt End BBQ, Yummylicious Cookie Company, Kansas City Bier Company, Scimecca’s Italian Sausage Company, Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria, Bryce’s Food Truck, The Food Spot, and Gary’s Concessions Mini Donuts.

Food vendors will accept cash and credit/debit throughout the festival grounds.

The expanded games and competitions area to include classic lawn games including bags, washers and giant Connect 4. A competition schedule will include keg rolling, relay races, heavy hammer strike and a traditional Masskrugstemmen stein holding competition.

The children’s area features inflatables and traditional carnival games, as well as pretzel necklace crafts and more! The children’s activities will close at 9:30PM each night.

KC Oktoberfest will have myriad opportunities available for enthusiastic, outgoing volunteers to help with various areas of the festival. We are still in need of volunteers for Saturday night ! Visit www.kcoktoberfest.com/volunteers Volunteers receive a free General Admission ticket and festival t-shirt.

For a full list of KC Oktoberfest FAQs, festival map, parking information and more, visit www.kcoktoberfest.com .

