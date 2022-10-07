KC Current stadium groundbreaking continues transformation of KC riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From tow lot and dumping ground to massive redevelopment projects, Kansas City’s riverfront is continuing its transformation with the construction of the KC Current soccer stadium.

KC Current co-owners, players, stadium partners and local leaders held a groundbreaking and celebration Thursday. The estimated $117 million project with a 11,500-capacity stadium will be the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team.

The stadium is part of a larger effort to reclaim Kansas City’s riverfront.

“Kansas City is truly a river city,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “A city founded on the river, but so much of our history has been moving further away from it. Now, we’re going back and I think we’re going back in a big way.”

As the KC Current, prepares for a historic groundbreaking ceremony for their NWSL stadium, KCTV5 takes a look at how far KC's riverfront has come. When complete, the 55-acre riverfront will have more than five million square-feet of mixed use space.

The development of Bar K and the Union Berkley Riverfront apartments were just the beginning of changes along the riverfront. Near the location of the KC Current stadium, the CORE apartment complex construction is 75% complete.

“The revitalization and reclamation of the heart of our city, that really is built out of the riverfront. This is the next step,” President and CEO Port KC Jon Stephens said. “This KC Current stadium is just so exciting. It truly is the next step in the evolution of this incredible heart of our city.”

Stephens said more than 1,200 people currently live near the riverfront and 800,000 people visited the 17-acre Berkley Riverfront park last year.

“Along with the KC Current stadium, there’s $350 million of private development currently happening,” Stephens said. “Either happening right now or breaking ground in the coming months, including the streetcar extension that will stop right in the middle of Berkley Park to bring people to and from the riverfront.”

Kansas City’s riverfront no longer resembles a once neglected tow lot and dump site. New development headed to the 55-acre riverfront includes a 5-story boutique hotel and a 7-story apartment complex.

“Apartments, restaurants, hotels, offices. All of those experiences,” Stephens said. “This full development will be almost 5 million square feet and may have more than 10,000 citizens in it.”

“These are permanent changes that will change the face of Kansas City, change the face of sports and, frankly, I hope it makes us a lot more exciting place for people to come live, work and play for years to come,” Mayor Lucas said.

We were proud to join @thekccurrent team as they broke ground on their new stadium, marking the first home stadium in the nation specifically for a @NWSL team.



With the new KC Current Stadium, 2026 World Cup, and @Chiefs, the future of professional sports looks bright in #KCMO!

