Kansas City man receives national award for helping fight against food insecurity

Dennis Curtin has been a realtor for nearly 50 years. When he’s not selling homes, you might be able to find him at Mimi’s Pantry serving his community.

Curtin opened Mimi’s Pantry in the Northland three years ago, and it helps thousands of families every year. The pantry serves Platte and Clay counties.

It provides an uplifting experience, allowing shoppers to browse the aisles and choose their own food, just as they would in a grocery store.

In the three years Mimi’s Pantry has been open, the effort has served more than 50,000 people.

The pantry is named after Curtin’s mom, who inspired him with her generosity

“My mother ran a deli north of the river here for many years,” Curtin said. “We all grew up in it as kids and from time to time I would realize that she would not charge someone the bill. I found out later she knew their back story that they were struggling having difficulty making ends meet.”

Mimi’s Pantry is expanding into Mimi’s For Kids, offering healthy snacks, tutoring and kids clothing. Their goal is to open it by the end of this year.

Curtin was awarded with a National Association of Realtors 2022 Good Neighbor Awards for his charitable efforts.

If you would like to donate to either of the Mimi’s Pantry locations, some of the items most in need are boxed dinners and canned goods, children’s coats and tennis shoes. For donation hours and directions, click here.

