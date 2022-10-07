Aging & Style
Kansas City man charged with federal crime in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter

An off-duty KCFD firefighter was shot and killed Thursday evening at the Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man whose firearm was used to shoot and kill an off-duty firefighter has been charged in federal court.

A statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office indicated Ja’Von L. Taylor was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The news release stated surveillance video showed Taylor and a victim, later identified as Kansas City Fire Department firefighter Anthony Santi, fighting over a firearm Taylor was holding outside the Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

The gun had an extended magazine, federal prosecutors stated.

A woman who was a passenger with Taylor got a hold of the firearm and fired a round, apparently shooting Santi in the back. He died from his injuries.

A probably cause document stated Taylor is a convicted felon out of Missouri for first-degree robbery.

Independence Police had released two suspects were taken into custody but had not yet identified them, as of 12 p.m. Friday.

ALSO READ: Off-duty KCFD firefighter dies following shooting at Independence gas station

