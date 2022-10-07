Kansas City man charged with federal crime in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man whose firearm was used to shoot and kill an off-duty firefighter has been charged in federal court.

A statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office indicated Ja’Von L. Taylor was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The news release stated surveillance video showed Taylor and a victim, later identified as Kansas City Fire Department firefighter Anthony Santi, fighting over a firearm Taylor was holding outside the Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

The gun had an extended magazine, federal prosecutors stated.

A woman who was a passenger with Taylor got a hold of the firearm and fired a round, apparently shooting Santi in the back. He died from his injuries.

A probably cause document stated Taylor is a convicted felon out of Missouri for first-degree robbery.

Independence Police had released two suspects were taken into custody but had not yet identified them, as of 12 p.m. Friday.

With heavy hearts, KCFD is announcing the passing of Firefighter Anthony “Tony” Santi while off duty on October 6, 2022. Tony started his career with KCFD in 2011. He will be deeply missed by all. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/1Ndzft9YPm — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) October 7, 2022

