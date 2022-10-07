Independence School District survey to find how community feels about potential 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A four-day school week would be a big change for the Independence School District.

“The extra 45 minutes, or maybe an hour, that that would make our school day might be a challenge for us with sports and all of those kinds of things,” said Megan Candillo

Candillo has four children in all levels of school in Independence. She’s part of a committee that’s creating calendars for four-day and five-day possibilities.

If the district were to make this move, it would be one of over 120 Missouri school districts with four-day weeks. That makes up about 25% of the state.

Independence would do it with the goal of retaining staff.

“Some of the things we’re hearing is, certainly, employees like having a four-day week. But also, students see it as a real benefit. They have time to spend with families. They have additional time to do homework,” said Dr. Dale Herl, Superintendent of the Independence School District:

A survey has gone out to staff, students and parents for their input. One big point of discussion is childcare options.

“We know for sure that we will have some sort of childcare option. But, the importance of the survey was to try to gain from our parents is, ‘What would that look like? What are you concerned about? And, how can we best meet your needs?” said Dr. Herl.

The survey closes on Oct. 12. From there, the results and other evaluations will be brought before the Board of Education in November.

