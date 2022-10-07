Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort.

In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.

Goddard Middle School English teacher Katie Hollas jumped into action Monday when eighth grader Tanner Rogers was choking. Rogers partially loosened the cap of a plastic water bottle, and when taking a drink, that cap came off and he swallowed it.

Rogers said he at first didn’t realize what was happening. He then struggled to communicate that he was choking and needed help.

Hollas took notice and quickly got to Rogers.

“I said, ‘are you choking,’ and he nodded,” she said. “So, I got to him, and I just performed the Heimlich maneuver until the water bottle lid came out.”

Hollas said as a track coach, she receives regular CPR training, but this is the first time she’s had to rely on it to save a student’s life.

“When I’ve been trained, I was always like, ‘I don’t know if I could act in that moment,’” she said. “It was just instinctual. I’ve been trained so well, I just immediately knew exactly what I needed to do.”

When she was honored Friday, Rogers shared a message for her.

“Thank you so much and I appreciate that you’re my teacher and get to teach me,” he said.

Hollas said each year, her goal is for her students to leave loving English a little more, but that only touches on the impact she’s made.

“When you go into teaching, it is to make a difference and it was a little bit more of a difference than I thought I would make this year,” she said.

