Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school

Goddard teacher saves choking student
Goddard teacher saves choking student
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort.

In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.

Goddard Middle School English teacher Katie Hollas jumped into action Monday when eighth grader Tanner Rogers was choking. Rogers partially loosened the cap of a plastic water bottle, and when taking a drink, that cap came off and he swallowed it.

Rogers said he at first didn’t realize what was happening. He then struggled to communicate that he was choking and needed help.

Hollas took notice and quickly got to Rogers.

“I said, ‘are you choking,’ and he nodded,” she said. “So, I got to him, and I just performed the Heimlich maneuver until the water bottle lid came out.”

Hollas said as a track coach, she receives regular CPR training, but this is the first time she’s had to rely on it to save a student’s life.

“When I’ve been trained, I was always like, ‘I don’t know if I could act in that moment,’” she said. “It was just instinctual. I’ve been trained so well, I just immediately knew exactly what I needed to do.”

When she was honored Friday, Rogers shared a message for her.

“Thank you so much and I appreciate that you’re my teacher and get to teach me,” he said.

Hollas said each year, her goal is for her students to leave loving English a little more, but that only touches on the impact she’s made.

“When you go into teaching, it is to make a difference and it was a little bit more of a difference than I thought I would make this year,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

Kansas City man receives national award for helping fight against food insecurity
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Excelsior Springs Police Department collaborated to take a...
Law enforcement investigating reported kidnapping, sexual assault in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs police give an update on sexual assault, kidnapping report
Excelsior Springs police give an update on sexual assault, kidnapping report
A woman reported to police Friday morning that she had been held against her will and sexually...
Neighbors help woman who said she was held against her will, sexually assaulted