FORECAST: It’s feeling like a Fall Friday

With the passage of this cold front, cold air has now entered the region, which has dropped temperatures dramatically. Afternoon highs Friday are expected in the upper 50s, with morning lows on Saturday morning in the middle and upper 30s.

We have frost advisories and freeze watches and warnings to the east, just outside the viewing area. The opportunity to bring those watches and warnings into our northern counties is not out of the picture. High pressure will drop south from Canada and begin to center over us this weekend, which will aid an increase in temperatures back to seasonal by Sunday.

Our next front and upper level low still remains active on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. This means the big game between the Chiefs and Raiders on Monday should not be affected by shower activity. Temperatures will rise back to mid and upper 70s during the wet weather timeframe, and with the passage of the storm system by Wednesday late afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall back to below average in the mid and upper 60s.

